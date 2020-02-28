State Street Corp Has $65.68 Million Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.03% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $65,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,826,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 65,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,901. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

