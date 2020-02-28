State Street Corp Has $65.99 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.26% of Quaker Chemical worth $65,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.46. Quaker Chemical Corp has a one year low of $141.79 and a one year high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

KWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

