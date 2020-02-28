State Street Corp Has $67.07 Million Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,947,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.94% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $67,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMT. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,182 shares of company stock worth $164,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:PMT traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

