State Street Corp Has $68.50 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.53% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $68,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $222,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $28.86. 19,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,163. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

