State Street Corp Has $69.28 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.98% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $69,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded down $42.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,029.50. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $903.50 and a 12 month high of $1,168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,124.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,096.64. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

