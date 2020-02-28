State Street Corp Has $71.03 Million Stock Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,177,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.79% of Rexnord worth $71,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter worth approximately $19,292,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $21,522,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $7,076,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,198,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,704,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

RXN stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 84,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

In other Rexnord news, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $710,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,643.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,002 shares of company stock valued at $15,059,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

