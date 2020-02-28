State Street Corp Has $73.12 Million Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,605,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,532 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.03% of Global Net Lease worth $73,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,360,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,137,000 after acquiring an additional 280,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $4,145,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $3,926,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $2,348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 143.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 92,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of GNL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,048. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

