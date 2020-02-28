State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.76% of Albany International worth $67,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Albany International by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Albany International by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.42 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.