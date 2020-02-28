State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.22% of Howard Hughes worth $66,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 17,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 32.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 41,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other Howard Hughes news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.63 per share, with a total value of $302,771.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHC traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.10. 8,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,328. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.34. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day moving average is $121.81.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

