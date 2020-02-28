State Street Corp Increases Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.43% of ProAssurance worth $67,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,198. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,369.68 and a beta of 0.52.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

