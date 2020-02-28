State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.32% of Allegiant Travel worth $65,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

ALGT stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.22. 13,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.21 and its 200-day moving average is $161.52. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $120.91 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.