State Street Corp Purchases 352,502 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State Street Corp lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,502 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.62% of United States Steel worth $70,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 105,628 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United States Steel by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in United States Steel by 254.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,771 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE X traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 640,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on X. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.