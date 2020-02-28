State Street Corp Raises Stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,517,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,598 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.14% of Arcosa worth $67,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 22.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 10.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. 6,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,119. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. Arcosa Inc has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.