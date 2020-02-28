State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,909 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.17% of Corecivic worth $65,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corecivic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Corecivic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

CXW traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $14.97. 97,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,224. Corecivic Inc has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $497.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

