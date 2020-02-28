State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.97% of Saia worth $71,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Saia by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.45.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,686. Saia Inc has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

