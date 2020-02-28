State Street Corp Sells 1,313,232 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,313,232 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.54% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $67,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,362 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,123,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter valued at about $8,643,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.60. 296,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $41.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

