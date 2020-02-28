State Street Corp Sells 2,095 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.88% of Rogers worth $66,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth $209,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROG stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.42. 7,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,768. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 2.10. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

