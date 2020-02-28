State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.87% of Belden worth $71,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after purchasing an additional 664,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Belden by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,724,000 after acquiring an additional 128,226 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 683.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 54,169 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,240,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. 19,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.37 and a 1-year high of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.47.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. Belden’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cross Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

