Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 30th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,374. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

