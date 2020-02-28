Stellar (XLM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $418.89 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Huobi, Cryptomate and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $418.89 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.85 or 0.02491474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00219385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00130503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,205,027,101 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ABCC, Kraken, ZB.COM, Liquid, GOPAX, HitBTC, Kryptono, Exrates, Stellarport, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Sistemkoin, BitMart, Poloniex, BCEX, Stronghold, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Indodax, CryptoMarket, Upbit, Exmo, Ovis, C2CX, Bitbns, OKEx, Kuna, CEX.IO, RippleFox, Koineks, Bitfinex, Binance, Koinex, Huobi and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

