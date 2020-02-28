Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACA. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

ACA stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,119. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. Research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcosa by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

