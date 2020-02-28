Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STL. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,821,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 109,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. 4,413,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

