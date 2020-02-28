Steven J. Bilodeau Sells 15,810 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 291,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,259. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $864.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cohu by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cohu by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cohu by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

