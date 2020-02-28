Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. Steven Madden has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Steven Madden from to in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

