Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Steven Madden worth $34,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after acquiring an additional 248,673 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 475,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 97,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

