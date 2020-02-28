Steven Madden’s (SHOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 740.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

