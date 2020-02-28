Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $116,662.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,167.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,928 shares of company stock worth $2,080,267 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

