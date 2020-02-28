Stifel Nicolaus Cuts US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Price Target to $70.00

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. 146,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.35 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in US Ecology by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in US Ecology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

