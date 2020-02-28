Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $174.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Societe Generale cut Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

WDAY stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.91. 1,240,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,863. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.95. Workday has a 1-year low of $151.06 and a 1-year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Jennison Associates lifted its position in Workday by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 9,172,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,584,000 after buying an additional 74,117 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 692.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 707,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,733,000 after buying an additional 618,372 shares during the period. Marcus Capital acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $2,159,000. Cheyne Capital Management acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Workday by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

