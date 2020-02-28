Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $114.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

COLM stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,110. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $81.46 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

