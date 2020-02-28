Stifel Nicolaus Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $115.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 92.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 156,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,200. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,341,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 630,338 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 77,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 33,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,268,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments now owns 79,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

