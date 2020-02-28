Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 838 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,064% compared to the average daily volume of 72 call options.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Outfront Media by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,676,000 after buying an additional 873,000 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 61.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.