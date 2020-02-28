Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 776 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 978% compared to the typical volume of 72 call options.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 793,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 66,232 shares in the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

