Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of LogMeIn Call Options (NASDAQ:LOGM)

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,181 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,340% compared to the average daily volume of 82 call options.

LogMeIn stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LogMeIn by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 12.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 18.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

