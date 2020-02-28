Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of American Axle & Manufact. Put Options (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,678 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,913% compared to the typical daily volume of 282 put options.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at $11,297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,209,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

