Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,001 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,688% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

Shares of CSFL stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,381. Centerstate Bank has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner purchased 5,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,290. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,709 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSFL shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

