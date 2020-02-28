Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sirius XM Put Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,208 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,878% compared to the average daily volume of 415 put options.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 55,306,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,006,666. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

