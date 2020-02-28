Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 81,341 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,864,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 328,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ traded down $4.64 on Friday, reaching $134.48. 19,818,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,437,829. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $137.98. The company has a market cap of $378.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

