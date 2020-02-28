StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

BANX traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 59,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,028. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.49. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

