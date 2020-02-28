Storj Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.84 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Radar Relay, OKEx and Bittrex. Storj has a market capitalization of $19.75 million and $1.84 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storj has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.02486167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00218672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00130009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Liqui, Livecoin, ABCC, Liquid, Binance, Tidex, Poloniex, OKEx, Huobi, IDAX, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

