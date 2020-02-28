Storm One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.39 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Storm has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, WazirX, HitBTC and Kyber Network. During the last week, Storm has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.02486167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00218672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00130009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,465,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Upbit, Bitbns, Coinnest, Radar Relay, Coinrail, YoBit, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

