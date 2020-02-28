Strad Energy Services Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SDY)

Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Strad Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.39 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Strad Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on Strad Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.39 in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE SDY opened at C$2.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.72. Strad Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $97.73 million and a PE ratio of -35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

About Strad Energy Services

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

