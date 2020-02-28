STRAKS (STAK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $22,400.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,624.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.02609100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.97 or 0.03599324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00685374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00788352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00085532 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00583734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

