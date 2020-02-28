STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 24,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,178. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

