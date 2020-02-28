Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

STRA stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.38. 464,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,521. Strategic Education has a one year low of $122.08 and a one year high of $189.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other Strategic Education news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

