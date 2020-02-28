Strike Energy Ltd (ASX:STX) Insider Neville Power Buys 2,000,000 Shares

Strike Energy Ltd (ASX:STX) insider Neville Power acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$320,000.00 ($226,950.35).

Neville Power also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Neville Power 6,000,000 shares of Strike Energy stock.

Shares of STX traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$0.14 ($0.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,515,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,157. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Strike Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of A$0.32 ($0.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.19.

Strike Energy Company Profile

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily focuses on the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project located in South Australia. The company's exploration permits and applications cover an area of approximately 9,232 square kilometers within the Cooper/Eromanga basin.

