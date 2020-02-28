StrongHands Reaches Market Cap of $388,180.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal and Crex24. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $388,180.00 and $135.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 77.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,723,344,546 coins and its circulating supply is 16,310,150,192 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

