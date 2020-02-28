Substratum (SUB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,671.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, Tidex and BiteBTC. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Binance, Kyber Network, COSS, Radar Relay, Bitbns and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

