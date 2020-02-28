SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) & ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Critical Contrast

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR N/A N/A N/A ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 25.48% 29.07% 9.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR and ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR $20.89 billion 0.29 $1.06 billion $3.25 5.62 ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR $5.87 billion 2.74 $1.04 billion $9.05 14.22

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR beats SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy-efficient products; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides optical films for liquid crystal displays; color resists, photoresists, and high-purity chemicals for semiconductor manufacturing process; compound semiconductors for devices, including antenna switches and amplifiers of cell phones and smartphones; and aluminum sputtering targets for semiconductor chips' wiring. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, household and public hygiene insecticides, and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electrical power and steam; provides services for the design, engineering, and construction management of chemical plants, as well as transport and warehousing services; and conducts materials and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities. It also offers disaster relief equipment, such as pumps and power generation equipment for various applications, such as assisting at times of flooding due to weather and burst water supply; power generation, lighting, and other equipment for super bowl events, sporting events, music concerts, and festivals; and climate control equipment, including cooling, heating, and dehumidification equipment to the construction, commercial, industrial, and events markets. In addition, the company rents and installs scaffolding solutions for access to new or existing structures; and offers portable traffic systems to facilitate engineering projects or clean-up after an accident. It serves construction, industrial, and homeowner customers, as well as government entities and specialist contractors. The company offers its equipment under the Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant brands through 658 stores in 47 states in the United States; 54 stores in Canada; and 187 stores in the United Kingdom. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

