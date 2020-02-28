Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355,507 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.42% of Summit Materials worth $172,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Summit Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Stephens increased their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.